Anthony Kail, 33, sank Stella Artois at his girlfriend’s home but was stopped by police as he returned to his parent’s property in Quarry Lane, South Shields.

A breath test on Sunday, January 21, in Forber Avenue, near The Nook, South Shields, placed him at almost double the drink drive limit, borough magistrates heard.

He has now lost his driving licence to a 17-month ban and expects to be booted out of a new van driving job that requires him to motor to London.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: “An officer was on mobile patrol when his attention was alerted to a driver going slowly and swerving to the side of the road.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

“The vehicle turned into Forber Avenue and came to a stop when the officer activated his blue lights.

“When the defendant got out, he was unsteady on his feet and his breath smelled of alcohol.

“Police did their checks and the defendant also showed as driving without insurance.

“When questioned, he acknowledged that he didn’t have insurance. He also provided a positive breath test.

“Guidelines show it’s a fine to a low-level community order, and a disqualification of 17 to 22 months.

“The offence is aggravated by evidence of an unacceptable standard of driving.”

Kail, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to charges of drink driving and driving without insurance.

He gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 63mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Ritchie Rodger, defending, said Kail’s dad had paid a joint insurance policy on a Mercedes but that had ended when they stopped working together.

Mr Rodger said the change was unbeknown to the defendant, and added: “He took the car to his girlfriend’s where he drank Stella and then drove.

“He fully cooperated with the police at the scene and hasn’t made any excuses for what he’s done.

“He has a job that involves traveling, he’s meant to be heading to London in a couple of weeks, driving the company van.

“He’s going to have to go back to his employer and tell them what he’s done. He thinks he may lose his job.”