South Shields drink-driver’s day of arrest likened to Hollywood movie Falling Down, court told

Defender Geoffrey Forrester likened the moments around Kamaljit Singh’s arrest on Saturday, March 23, to the storyline of the 1993 hit Falling Down.

He revealed undisclosed, non-criminal matters had led Singh, 43, of Beaconside, South Shields, to get behind the wheel while twice the limit.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Mr Forrester compared his client’s actions to those of the film’s central character, whose life falls apart in a single day.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court

He said: “There’s a film called Falling Down which stars Michael Douglas. The character is caught up in a catastrophic series of events and ends in disaster.

“The defendant was having a bad day. He’s not someone who breaks the law or drinks.

“For reasons not of his making, and which were not criminal, things just got too much for him. He apologises for that.”

Prosecutor Paul Anderson revealed Singh, who has no previous convictions, was caught driving while drunk in Boldon Lane, South Shields.

He said: “The vehicle in question is being driven somewhat erratically and speedily which is what attracts the attention of police.

“They speak to him when he is stopped, and he is arrested for drink-driving. He’s twice the legal limit.”

The court was told Singh gave a reading of 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

Dr Alistair Robson, chair of the bench, told Singh his crime had been “a lapse of judgement”.

Singh was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £272, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.