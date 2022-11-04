South Shields drug driver caught driving Nissan Juke at night with no lights on after smoking cannabis

Joe Corner, 27, was spotted at the wheel in night-time darkness on Newcastle Road, Simonside, South Shields, by suspicious police. Corner, of West Park Road, also South Shields, was pulled over in his Nissan Juke and admitted smoking two drug joints earlier on Tuesday, May 17.

Borough magistrates were told cannabis derivative THC was found in a sample of his blood at greater than 7mcg per litre. The legal limit is 2mcg. And they heard he was also banned from driving in June 2016 after being caught over the drink drive limit.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Police officers saw the vehicle being driven without lights at 10.45pm. They caused the vehicle to stop. The defendant was driving the vehicle. As a result of his demeanour, he was arrested for driving while unfit.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

“He made a significant statement at the scene. He said that he had smoked two joints of cannabis that day. At the police station, he provided a sample of blood which was taken for analysis.”

Jobless Corner pleaded guilty to drug driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Val Bell, defending, said: “He was stopped by police because his lights weren’t working on the vehicle. He was compliant with the police and told them that he had smoked two joints that day. I accept that he has that previous relevant conviction that will affect the length of the ban.”