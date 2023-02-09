South Shields drunk driver caught with knife spared jail over 'stupid mistake'

Police spotted Buffham driving his VW Golf erratically on his way to Asda in Coronation Street, South Shields.

James Buffham, 35, of Drake Close, South Shields, used it to access his new air fryer device but was interrupted by a pal who phoned to ask for a lift.

But police spotted Buffham driving his VW Golf erratically on his way to Asda in Coronation Street, South Shields – and breath tested him in a parking bay.

He blew over twice the limit on Monday, January 23, and was arrested and taken into custody, borough magistrates heard.

However, the blade was not revealed until he handed it to officers while being booked into South Shields police station.

Buffham faced up to a year behind bars for a knife offence his solicitor described as simply “a stupid mistake”.

Magistrates backtracked from a prison term and instead ordered him to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

Prosecutor Mike Lawson said: “Police were on mobile patrol when their attention was drawn to the defendant’s vehicle.

“He was driving erratically, including stopping in the middle of the road, and he then drove into the car park at Asda.

“When confronted, police could smell alcohol in his vehicle. When asked if he had drunk anything, he said, ‘A few’.

“He was arrested and taken to South Shields police station. While there, a kitchen knife was found in his trousers.”

Buffham, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to drink driving and possession of a bladed article.

He gave a reading of 85mcg of alcohol in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He had been in his house on his own when he got a call from a friend to pick him up from Asda.

“Unfortunately, he’d had a bit to drink.

“The complicating factor is that before he got the phone call, he had been opening a box with an air fryer in it.

“He had the kitchen knife in his hand and placed it in his pocket. It was not found at the roadside.”