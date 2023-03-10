South Shields drunk driver warned he faces jail if caught at the wheel of a vehicle during his driving ban

Michael Davies, 42, of Norham Avenue South, Horsley Hill, South Shields, told a court he needed a car to get to work and would have to find new employment.

After pleading guilty to a string of motoring offences and banned for a year, he was warned by a judge he would likely be jailed if caught at the wheel during that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suspicious police saw him driving his Ford Fiesta on Dean Road, near Chichester, South Shields, early on Friday, February 17.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Prosecutor Mike Lawson said: “The defendant’s vehicle was noted heading towards Chichester Road. He was the only occupant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police followed the vehicle which they located parked opposite the Chichester Arms.

“Police approached the driver. He admitted that he was disqualified and did not have insurance.

“The officers could smell alcohol on his breath, he said he had a couple of bottles earlier.”

A positive roadside breath reading led to Davies being arrested and taken to Middle Engine Lane police station at Wallsend for an evidential test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It showed 44mcg of alcohol, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Davies, who has no previous convictions, admitted charges of drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was banned for six months in November under the points totting system, a ruling he was aware of.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He’s effectively a man of good character. He holds down a trade and has a family, and there are no specific issues around alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By his own admission he’s made a foolish mistake.”

Deputy District Judge Arlagh Davies confirmed Davies had driven for cigarettes, adding: “It’s so bad, very stupid.

“If you make a stupid decision again and drive while disqualified at any point, you’re likely to go to prison, I can’t stress that enough.”

Davies was given a separate three-month ban for driving while disqualified, to run concurrently to that for drink-driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also handed a 12-month community order, with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work, and he must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.