South Shields ex-military man told to make 'smarter decisions about your obligations to the community' after drink-drive ban

District Judge Kathryn Meek gave ex-military man Garry Bain, 30, the advice as she banned from from driving for three years.

Bain, of Cheshire Grove, Horsley Hill, South Shields, told a court he had drank on the evening of Saturday, August 13, and consumed two pints at lunchtime the next day.

He was caught driving a Citroen DS3 in East Stevenson Street, also South Shields, at exactly twice the limit at 12.35am on Monday, August 15.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Judge Meek said she was puzzled why the "intelligent", highly paid wind turbine engineer had risked his career for alcohol.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she heard he was set to lose his job due to his latest drink-drive conviction.

Questioning his claimed alcohol intake, she said: “You need to start being more honest with yourself and with people.

“You need to start making smarter decisions about your obligations to the community.

“The offence is aggravated by the standard of driving and your previous conviction.”

Prosecutor Rehana Haque said police became suspicious of dad-of-two Bain when they saw him driving slowly on a roundabout

She added: “They suspected that the male driver may have been under the influence.

“The car came to a natural stop in East Stevenson Street. He got out and the police approached him. He said he had had two pints. He failed a roadside breath test.”

Bain, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving, gave a reading of 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

In 2016 he was banned from driving for two years for what the court was told must have been a high reading.

Amy Rochester, defending, said: “He had a very good job until he entered his guilty plea.

“He is an engineer and ex-armed forces and he works on wind turbines. He needs to travel around the country.

“He won’t be able to do that. He accepts it’s his foolish decision to be in this position. He is a hard-working man.”

Bain was also handed a 12-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.