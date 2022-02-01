South Shields knifeman sliced through man's fingers in terrifying confrontation

Barry Brennan caused the serious injuries "accidentally" when his victim, who is his aunt's partner, tried to disarm him.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Brennan had already issued threats before he turned up at the couple's home in South Shields while they had visitors in the garden in September 2020.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court the people in the house had heard the door bang and the victim saw Brennan standing in his kitchen.

Barry Brennan.

Mr Pallister added: "Wanting to get the defendant out of the house, he pushed the defendant through the open kitchen door into the garden.

"He was pushing the defendant in his back, out of his house, into the garden.

"At that point, once the defendant had gone into the garden, the complainant heard someone shout that the defendant had a knife.

"He recalls the defendant shouting threats towards those who were in the garden."

The court heard as the victim took hold of Brennan's arm he pulled his hand back and the knife cut across his three middle fingers.

When the victim went away to try and stop the blood, a visitor at the house picked up a broom handle and ushered Brennan out of the garden with it.

The victim was taken to hospital and underwent a number of surgeries.

He said in an impact statement he no longer feels safe, suffered financial worries due to time off work and added: "My whole life has changed and so has my partner's."

Brennan, 33, of Flaunden Close, South Shields, who has previous convictions for having indecent images and sending malicious communications, admitted unlawful wounding and possessing a knife.

Barry Robson, defending, said the injuries were caused when Brennan "jerked away".

Mr Robson said Brennan is "not a man of violence" and added: "It is a serious offence but a one-off."

Miss Recorder Amy Manning sentenced Brennan to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and a restraining order.

The judge said she accepted the injuries were caused accidentally and "not a deliberate effort to injure him" but added: "That is why it is essential people don't carry knives.

"It doesn't matter, ultimately, if the injuries are caused accidentally, if they are caused accidentally they are still caused.