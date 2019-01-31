South Shields man admits selling illegal satellite TV boxes

A man has admitted selling illegal satellite TV boxes.

Christopher Moore is accused of making hundreds of thousands of pounds by supplying set top television boxes, which had been altered to receive content which is usually paid for, particularly Premier League Football.

At Newcastle Crown Court the 43-year-old, of Strathmore Gardens, South Shields, pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading and transferring criminal property, between 2013 and 2015.

Moore disputes the amount of money and time involved in his offending and there will be further discussion between prosecution and defence teams before the case is back in court.

Judge Paul Sloan QC said Moore will be sentenced on April 18 and granted him conditional bail in the meantime.

The judge warned Moore: "You should understand, the face I am adjourning sentence and the fact I am directing the preparation of a pre-sentence report is not an indication of the sentence that will be imposed.

"The actual sentence will be a matter for the judge who hears your case in April."