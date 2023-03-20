South Shields man banned from keeping animals for a third time after dog neglect

A man from South Shields has been banned from keeping animals for life after breaching a previous 10-year disqualification and neglecting a Staffie.

Stuart Eunson, 41, had ignored the ban handed to him in 2020 preventing him from owning an pet.

The ban was so lengthy because he had previously breached a three year ban he had received in 2018.

Rebel was suffering from ear and eye infections as well as inflamed skin and a sore ribcage.

This time around, Eunson was keeping a dog named Rebel, a Staffie who suffered from neglect due to the defendant’s failure to seek treatment for the dog’s painful eye, ear and skin conditions.

Rowena Proctor, RSPCA inspector, said: “Not only did Eunson disobey court-imposed bans on keeping animals, but during this most recent incident, while it was still illegal for him to have a dog, he was keeping and clearly neglecting ‘Rebel’, a young Staffie in his care.

“When I visited Eunson’s home in July 2022 following reports he was keeping an animal despite his ban, the defendant appeared at the door holding a white Staffordshire bull terrier which he handed over to me. The poor dog’s eyes were crusted closed, he smelled terrible and despite having a white coat, his legs were dark brown with what looked like faeces.

“Eunson confirmed that he understood that he was banned from keeping animals and while he allowed me to take the Staffie - called Rebel - to the vet, he refused to acknowledge the dog was his or to sign him over.”

Rebel came to the vets covered in faeces.

After various tests, the vet reported Rebel had arrived in a very anxious and agitated state; was underweight, had eye and ear infections as well as itchy, inflamed skin and a sore ribcage.

His skin and cat were soiled with faeces, he had overgrown nails and he was lame from a previous injury to his left forelimb.

The vet concluded Eunson ‘allowed Rebel to unnecessarily suffer.’