South Shields man breached court order after he ‘vanished for over two years’

A South Tyneside man who vanished without trace for over two years while subject to a court order designed to keep him visible has been jailed.

Robbie Smallwood 33, of Newmarket Walk, central South Shields, is starting 10 months behind bars for matters linked to his unsanctioned disappearance.

Smallwood was handed a 12-month prison term, suspended for two years, for committing a grievous bodily harm assault in August 2021.

It came with requirements he works with the Probation Service on his rehabilitation, the borough’s magistrates’ court heard.

At first, he did, and completed an alcohol treatment requirement without a hitch.

But he then failed to keep further office appointments with Probation in March and April 2023.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday, May 11 of that year, but he was not located by police until this week.

Appearing in the dock, Smallwood admitted two counts of breaching his suspended sentence order by missing the appointments.

The Probation Service told the hearing the missed dates had been Smallwood’s first breaches of the order.

A spokeswoman told District Judge Zoe Passfield Smallwood’s non-compliance meant she may have little option but to activate the suspended prison term.

Alastair Naismith, defending, conceded to the judge: “I think that’s the reality of the position that we’re in.

“The explanation that Mr Smallwood gives me is that he lost his accommodation and thought that the order had almost finished.

“In fact, it was the alcohol treatment requirement that was completed.

“He hasn’t been in any trouble with the police. We know that because he would have been before the court.

“Some of the aims of the order have been achieved. He understands that, because of the order, your options are limited.”

Judge Passfield told Smallwood that all suspended sentence orders came with two conditions that must be met by the defendant.

She said they are to not commit any further crimes during the term of the order, and to abide fully its conditions.

Due to Smallwood completing the alcohol treatment requirement and six rehabilitation days, she activated only 10 months of the sentence.