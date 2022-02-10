South Shields man caught with child abuse images on his mobile phone

Police found a total of 39 illegal pictures on Alexander McNeil's handset, which was seized during a raid at his home in South Shields, in June 2019.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the images featured children aged between four and 12 and were found in a Dropbox storage application on the device.

McNeil initially claimed he knew nothing about the images but later said he had been sent "something" by another person, when he was aged 16 or 17, saw what it was and had tried to delete it.

Alexander McNeil.

The 21-year-old, of Cragside, South Shields, pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children, which were across all three categories of seriousness.

He admitted the images were "disgusting and disturbing".

The court heard he has been in no trouble before or since the offences.

Vic Laffey, defending, said McNeil's life has improved significantly, he now has employment and a settled home life.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced McNeil to seven months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements, a three month curfew and £300 costs order.

McNeil must sign the sex offenders register for ten years and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for five years.