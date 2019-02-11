South Shields man due in court to face assault charge after man dies following pub attack

A South Shields man is due in court later this morning after he was charged as part of an inquiry launched following a fatal assault.

Northumbria Police have charged two men following the attack in Newcastle last week.

Anthony Richardson, 46, of Newcastle, was found injured outside The Chesterfield pub on Elswick Road at about 6.20pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and Anthony was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sadly, he passed away on Friday as a result of his injuries.

An investigation was launched to determine the circumstances that led to Anthony’s death.

Police have now charged two men following the incident.

They are:

*Nathan Aldus, 28, of Shelley Avenue, South Shields, who is charged with causing grievous bodily harm

*Thomas Brand, 44, of Westmorland Road, Newcastle, who has been charged with manslaughter

Both men are due to appear before magistrates in North Tyneside today.

A 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, who were arrested following the incident, remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, and who are yet to contact police, are asked to do so by calling 101 quoting reference 892 070219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.