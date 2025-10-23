South Shields man faces lengthy road ban after driving five times over alcohol limit

A South Tyneside man is facing a lengthy driving ban – and could be jailed – for driving at five times the alcohol limit.

Christopher Hoy, 43, was found slumped at the wheel of a Renault Clio in York Street, Penrith, Cumbria, on the evening of Saturday, July 19.

Hoy, of Seaview Terrace, central South Shields, gave a breath test reading for alcohol of 175mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Prosecutor John Garside confirmed to magistrates in South Tyneside that Hoy had driven the vehicle.

He said: “At 6.30pm, police came across a parked vehicle in York Street in Penrith.

“He was found slumped in the driver’s seat, having driven to that location.

“Given the reading of 175mcg, I anticipate the court will want a report.”

Hoy pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol and was handed an interim driving ban.

Stephen Hamill, defending, said only: “Nothing from me, your worships.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options report, opening the way to a prison term.

They granted Hoy unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, December 9.