South Shields man faces lengthy road ban after driving five times over alcohol limit
Christopher Hoy, 43, was found slumped at the wheel of a Renault Clio in York Street, Penrith, Cumbria, on the evening of Saturday, July 19.
Hoy, of Seaview Terrace, central South Shields, gave a breath test reading for alcohol of 175mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.
Prosecutor John Garside confirmed to magistrates in South Tyneside that Hoy had driven the vehicle.
He said: “At 6.30pm, police came across a parked vehicle in York Street in Penrith.
“He was found slumped in the driver’s seat, having driven to that location.
“Given the reading of 175mcg, I anticipate the court will want a report.”
Hoy pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol and was handed an interim driving ban.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week
Stephen Hamill, defending, said only: “Nothing from me, your worships.”
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options report, opening the way to a prison term.
They granted Hoy unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, December 9.