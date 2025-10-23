South Shields man faces lengthy road ban after driving five times over alcohol limit

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
A South Tyneside man is facing a lengthy driving ban – and could be jailed – for driving at five times the alcohol limit.

Christopher Hoy, 43, was found slumped at the wheel of a Renault Clio in York Street, Penrith, Cumbria, on the evening of Saturday, July 19.

Hoy, of Seaview Terrace, central South Shields, gave a breath test reading for alcohol of 175mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Prosecutor John Garside confirmed to magistrates in South Tyneside that Hoy had driven the vehicle.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Courtplaceholder image
The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World

He said: “At 6.30pm, police came across a parked vehicle in York Street in Penrith.

“He was found slumped in the driver’s seat, having driven to that location.

“Given the reading of 175mcg, I anticipate the court will want a report.”

Hoy pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol and was handed an interim driving ban.

Stephen Hamill, defending, said only: “Nothing from me, your worships.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options report, opening the way to a prison term.

They granted Hoy unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, December 9.

