South Shields man fined after getting caught during drug deal at major transport interchange

A South Tyneside man tried to flee police after being seen doing a drugs deal by police at the borough’s main travel hub.

Brian Spalding, 46, appeared to hand cash to a man in exchange for a package at South Shields’ Transport Interchange.

When approached by an officer on Thursday, March 9, Spalding, of South Shields, took off on foot, a court heard.

His exit was blocked by another lawman and a search revealed he was in possession of cannabis and Pregabalin.

Prosecutor Jessica Singh told borough magistrates: “An officer was on duty when he identified a male who he knew to be Brian Spalding.

“Mr Spalding was acting suspiciously and appeared to swap money for a package with another man.

“He was approached by the officer, but he made an attempt to move from the interchange but was stopped by another officer.

“The defendant was found in possession of cannabis and Pregabalin.”

Spalding pleaded guilty to charges of possession of controlled class B drug cannabis and class C Pregabalin.

He has 30 previous convictions from 64 offences and was last before a court in January for an offence of battery for which he received a suspended prison sentence.

Charlton Carr, defending, said: “He has pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity. He’s on benefits and has some mental health issues.

“It was a £10 deal, about a gram of cannabis and two strips of Pregabalin to deal with his mental health.”