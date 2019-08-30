South Shields man found carrying drugs after police stop car he was travelling in
A South Tyneside man was found to be in possession of drugs after a car he was traveling in was stopped by police.
Anthony Johns, 47, of Farne Avenue in South Shields, admitted to a charge of having a quantity of cannabis, which is a Class B controlled drug.
Police officers stopped a car in the town on July 6 this year after concerns the occupants were acting suspiciously, the court was told.
Johns was a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle and a small bag of cannabis was found in his pocket.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Defending, Val Bell, said: "He was entirely compliant from the start. It was a very small amount of cannabis for personal use.
"He does suffer from depression and finds using cannabis helps that."
Johns was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.