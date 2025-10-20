South Shields man gambles with his freedom after failing to attend probation
Conor Williams, 30, was jailed for 12 weeks on Friday, January 24, for mainly driving offences, but he walked free when the sentence was suspended for 18 months.
As part of that, Williams, of Reed Street, Chichester, South Shields, must complete 30 rehabilitation days’ work with the Probation Service.
But he failed to attend planned meetings on Tuesday, August 5, and Tuesday, September 9.
It led to him being hauled back into court on an allegation he had breached his suspended sentence order and facing the threat of being put back behind bars.
However, he avoided jail for a second time, when borough magistrates refused to activate the sentence - and fined him instead.
But they warned him a second breach would likely see him imprisoned.
A Probation Service spokesman confirmed Williams was doing “quite well” on his rehabilitation and had attended other appointments.
He also said he was not seeking activation of the suspended sentence or for more rehabilitation days to be added to the order.
Instead, he recommended the breach be marked with a financial penalty.
David Forrester, defending, said: “He has quite significant depression at times, it comes and goes.
“It would be better for him to tell the Probation Service beforehand.
“I’ve told him the difference in what happens with a first breach of an order compared to a second breach.”
Magistrates fined Williams £60. There were no surcharge or court costs.
David Johnson, chair of the bench, told him: “This is your first breach of the suspended sentence.
“If there’s a second breach of the order, you know what will happen.”