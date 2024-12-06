A South Shields man has been sentenced after he failed to seek treatment for his pet cat’s injured eye.

Saleh Ali, of Coquet Avenue, South Shields, was sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on November 12 for the mistreatment of the cat.

The court that in May, RSCPA inspector Helen Nedley attended the 23-year-old’s home following a report about the injured cat.

The feline wasn’t in the property so, following a search of the area, the RSPCA officer managed to coax the three-year-old white and tabby cat, called Nora, into a cat carrier for a closer examination.

Inspector Nedley said in her report: “I could see from a distance that the cat had injuries to its eye and face.

“The area around the cat’s left eye was pink with small scabs around the eyelid and it was not open as much as the right eye.

“The cat looked to have a crater-like hole in the corner of its left eye and it was dripping with discharge.

“Nora also had scratches on his nose with a small scabby flap of skin hanging off the right side of the nose.

“The cat's face looked misshapen and the bridge of the nose looked swollen too.”

Nora was taken back it Ali to explain the situation before she was taken to the vets for an urgent examination.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard that Ali’s neighbours claimed that Nora had been attacked by a dog prior to the RSPCA’s visit, however, this could never be established.

Further information suggested that the attack could have happened much earlier than the injury occurred.

Ali stated that he didn’t take the cat to the vets are the time of injury as he stated that the feline was still eating, drinking and was “bright in himself”.

He had images of Nora following his injury which showed the cat with both eyes closed and yellow, cloudy discharge coming from the left eye, which was also covered in bloody scratches.

There was also a small but deep-looking wound on the right side of the cat’s nose.

A vet’s report confirmed that the bridge of Nora’s nose was slightly swollen with lacerations to the skin, which was red and ulcerated.

Nora’s left eye was also red and inflamed with a wound in the corner and discharge coming from the eye.

The report concluded: "In my opinion, this cat has been suffering and this could have been reduced had the cat been taken to a vet for treatment on the day of the injury.

“Pain relief and antibiotic treatment would have reduced pain and sped up recovery from infection sooner.”

Inspector Nedley added: “The prolonged suffering of this poor cat could have been avoided had the owner sought veterinary treatment as soon as they realised the cat was injured.

“Thankfully, Nora was able to get the treatment he needed and made a full recovery in RSPCA care.”

Ali pleaded guilty to the charges against him and no mitigation was provided.

The court banned Ali from keeping cats for five years and was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and to pay costs of £350 and a £130 victim surcharge.