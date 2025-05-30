South Shields man ‘growled’ at his ex-partner while attacking her

A brute who grabbed his ex partner's throat and restricted her breathing during a row has kept his freedom.

Aaron Mitcheson and the victim had got into an argument at her home in March last year before he "jumped out of the seat and moved towards her at high speed" then pushed his hand onto her chin and neck.

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins told Newcastle Crown Court: "In her statement she says it restricted her ability to breathe."

Mr Hopkins said Mitcheson "began growling" at the woman during the attack.

Aaron Mitcheson. | Northumbria Police

The court heard when the woman reached for her phone to call for help Mitcheson snapped it in half before he left the house.

Mitcheson, 39, of Alice Street, South Shields, was convicted of intentional strangulation after a trial and pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for an assault on the same victim, who said she has been hurt by Mitcheson's behaviour toward her.

Jason Smith, defending, said Mitcheson, who is in employment, has sought help for his alcohol addiction and has made progress.

Mr Recorder Peter Makepeace sentenced him to 21 months suspended for two years with rehabilitation and programme requirements plus 150 hours unpaid work.

Mitcheson was ordered to pay £705 cost and issued with a ten year restraining order to protect the victim.

