South Shields man in court after failing to comply with sex offenders’ register order
A man has been fined for failing to comply with an order on the sex offenders’ register.
Christopher Willis, 39, of Boldon Lane, was given the five-year order in 2014 for an incident of exposure.
Prosecuting, Eve McDonnell, said Willis was supposed to sign the register every year, but in May this year failed to do so.
She said he was supposed to do it every year and said he had just forgotten and that it was a genuine mistake.
Defending, Kevin Smallcombe, said his client had previously been an alcoholic, but had completely turned his life around.
The court heard from the probation service that Willis has made outstanding progress, among the best the service has seen..
He admitted the breach and was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.
The sex offenders’ register contains the details of anyone convicted, cautioned or released from prison for a sexual offence.