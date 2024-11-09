South Shields man jailed after he sexually assaulted a schoolgirl in a graveyard

A pervert who targeted two schoolgirls and sexually assaulted one in a graveyard has been put behind bars.

Paul Jagger hugged his other victim and said he had a crush on her after he waited for her to return home from school.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 51-year-old then asked the girl not to tell anyone but she spoke to her mother and the police were informed.

Jagger, formerly of Beach Road, South Shields, was arrested the same day but denied any wrongdoing.

But he was later found guilty of sexual activity with a child and stalking. He was also convicted of three counts of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault against the other victim during a separate trial.

Paul Jagger. | Northumbria Police

He appeared back at the same court for sentencing where he received four-and-a-half years behind bars.

Prosecutor Vince Ward said Jagger called the first girl "gorgeous" and hugged her during one of a number of meetings close to the defendant's home.

Mr Ward said: "He greeted her in the same terms but in addition to that he told her he had a crush on her and he asked her how she would feel about that.

"She walked away. He told her as she walked away to keep what happened between the two of them but she didn't do that.

"She went home and told her mother. Her mother contacted the police and the police became involved and the defendant was arrested and interviewed on the same day."

In relation to the other victim, the court heard Jagger sexually assaulted her in a graveyard and in a park.

In a pre-prepared statement, that female told the court: "I just wanted to try put into words just how much Paul's actions, words and behaviour has and continue to affect me.

"I really hope Paul understands the hurt and pain his actions and words had on me."

Mr Recorder Alistair Macdonald told Jagger: "You fall to be sentenced for two sets of allegations both of which you were committed after a trial.

"There seems to be no remorse or understanding of the pain and damage you have caused to these two young girls."

The recorder also imposed a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order and restraining order.

Laura Miller, defending, said: "He was of good character until 2014 when he was convicted of environmental offences which are wholly dissimilar to the offences being sentenced for before the court.

"He's never been in custody and it has had an impact on his mental health."

Ms Miller told the court Jagger has been undertaking courses in custody with the aim of securing a job in prison but hasn't yet been able to due to overcrowding.