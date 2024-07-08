South Shields man jailed after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault
Stephen Frame, of South Eldon Street, in South Shields, has been found guilty of a number of offences, including rape and sexual assault, at Newcastle Crown Court.
The 34-year-old’s victim came forward in 2022 and reported that she had been abused by Frame numerous times.
The predator was arrested and denied the allegations against him but was found guilty by a jury during a trial in April.
On Tuesday, July 2, Frame appeared back at Newcastle Crown Court where he was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
It was also ruled that he will spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register and was given a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and restraining order to further monitor his behaviour when he is released from prison.
Detective Constable David Taylor, of Northumbria Police, has praised the victim’s bravery for speaking out against Frame and branded her actions as “heroic”.
He said: “The victim in this case has shown such bravery in coming forward and speaking up against the person who abused her.
“I’d like to praise her courage and composure throughout this whole investigation and the criminal justice process.
“It’s never easy to have to go through those memories of what has happened, but I hope this result can go some way in giving her some closure and allowing her to move on with her life.
“This sentence means that Frame is now in prison and will be closely monitored for the rest of his life.
“I’m sure our communities will rest easier knowing he is behind bars – all thanks to this girl’s heroism.”