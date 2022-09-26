News you can trust since 1849
South Shields man jailed for breaching restraining order twice in two days

A South Shields man who defied a restraining order twice in as many days is behind bars.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 26th September 2022, 2:46 pm

Freddie James Newman admitted two offences when he appeared before North Tyneside Magistrates Court.

The court heard he had breached the order by entering a street in Jarrow on June 7 and 8 this year.

Thirty-one-year-old Newman, of Soane Gardens, Whiteleas, also admitted damaging a plant pot, a garden gnome and solar lights to a value of £25 and failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after a previous period of imprisonment.

He was jailed for 14 days for the breach of supervision and 16 weeks on each of the other charges, one to run consecutively and the others concurrently – a total of 18 weeks behind bars.

Magistrates said they had been left with no choice but to impose a custodial sentence because of his previous record and the nature of the offences.

Newman was also made subject to a further two-year restraining order.

Freddie New,an was jailed for 18 weeks in total