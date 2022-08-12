South Shields man jailed for terrifying physical and sexual assault on woman in her own home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John James, 40, of Imeary Street, South Shields, was sentenced to five years behind bars when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today, Friday, August 12.

James had pleaded guilty to six charges relating to the attack, which took place at the home of one of his victims in December last year, at an earlier hearing and appeared today for sentence.

The court heard the pair had spent the evening drinking at a party before returning by taxi to the woman’s home address on Tyneside.

Once they arrived there, James had thrown the woman violently onto her bed before sexually assaulting her and punching her in the face.

A second woman, who arrived at the address during the attack and tried to intervene, was also put in a headlock by the defendant.

James had then gone on to threaten both women with a knife which he had taken from a kitchen drawer.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault; assault by beating; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two charges of making a threat to kill and one of damaging property.

Eve McDonnell, a Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North East, said the attack had been triggered by James’ belief that his first victim had been flirting with another man: “This terrifying assault by John James was seemingly launched as a result of jealousy on his part.

“He had accused the first victim of flirting with another male at a party that they had both attended shortly prior to the attack. When a second woman tried to stop him, he turned on her before brandishing a knife and threatening to kill both women in his rage.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with Northumbria Police to build a robust case against John James.