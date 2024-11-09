Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brute went "berserk" and left his former partner with a collapsed lung because she received a message from another man.

The victim had gone to visit Paul Crossley in July last year after he contacted her to say he was feeling low.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard while she was there he saw a message on her phone from a man asking her out, went "berserk" and punched her multiple times.

She was left with broken ribs, a collapsed lung and needed a drain in her chest at hospital.

Paul Crossley attacking his former partner, leaving her with broken ribs and a collapsed lung. | Northumbria Police

Crossley, 43, of Raynham Court, South Shields, admitted assault in relation to the attack.

He also admitted assaulting the same woman in April 2022, when she was left badly bruised with a black eye an lump on her head.

In impact statements, which were read in court, the woman said she was left "completely broken" but felt positive that she found the strength to report him.

Katie Spence, defending, said Crossley had a drink problem but has taken steps to improve his life and is in a new relationship with hope for the future.

Miss Spence told the court: "He is a different man now."

Judge Gavin Doig sentenced Crossley to two years, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements plus 200 hours unpaid work..