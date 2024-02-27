Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Strother was caught on cctv as he pushed the victim to the ground by her throat then repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on her head until she lost consciousness.

The brutal violence was just weeks after Strother, who has previous convictions for violence on women, including the same victim, punched her in the face during another public attack.

Strother, 32, of Ullswater Gardens, South Shields, admitted assault by beating, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and racially aggravated threatening behaviour against a police officer.

Newcastle Crown Court heard despite what happened to her, the victim attended the sentence hearing and passed a note to the judge saying she does not want Strother to have "any orders" imposed against him as she "loves him".

Judge Amanda Rippon said it was not unusual for victims of domestic violence to defend their abuser and warned they are "sometimes murdered" by their attackers.

Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps.

The judge sentenced Strother to a total of four years and one month behind bars.

After Judge Rippon imposed the jail term Strother, who appeared via video link to prison, said it was a "f***ing joke" and stormed out of the room he was in.

The court heard the first attack was on July 12 last year, as the couple walked along Dean Road in South Shields at 7.30am.

A witness saw Strother punch the woman in the face and when police attended she had blood on her coat but both refused to say what had happened.

The second attack was on August 5, in Sunderland, where Strother grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground, between a bin and a car.

CCTV showed he punched, kicked and stamped on her repeatedly, until she was unconscious.

Strother used vile racist language to a police officer who spoke to him after the violence.

Nicholas Lane, defending, said Strother "felt sick" when he watched the CCTV of what he did and added: "He has no recollection of these incidents as a result, which he accepts is an aggravating feature, of the alcohol that he had consumed with his partner.

"He makes no excuses for his behaviour. He remains in contact with his partner. She has written to him throughout his remand time. She is supportive of him."