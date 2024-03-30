Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields man has been fined and told he must not own an animal for five years after he failed to get veterinary treatment for his pet dog.

Paul Georgeson, of Devonshire Street, pleaded guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court to causing unnecessary suffering to his Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Zeus.

It was heard in court that the 41-year-old failed to get treatment for Zeus' skin condition and inflammation of the ear, as well as investigating his weight-loss or providing parasitic control.

Zeus was found to have been caused "unnecessary suffering" by his owner. Photo: RSPCA.

The court heard that in August 2023, RSCPA Inspector Helen Nedley visited Georgeson's property following concerns of animal welfare.

A witness statement provided by Helen stated: "Mr Georgeson opened the back door to the property and let the dog, Zeus, into the back yard.

"The dog was in poor body condition and was narrow behind the ribs. The dog was dirty and covered with live fleas and scabs … (he) had misshapen ears and one looked to be thickened.

After he was taken into RSPCA care, it was discovered that he had a severe flea infestation. Photo: RSPCA.

"The dog had long claws, and was repeatedly scratching himself."

Another witness statement, from the vet who assessed Zeus, after he was taken in RSPCA care, stated that the 13-year-old dog had a "severe flea infestation" and was "constantly shaking/scratching."

She also commented that Zeus' skin was "thickened and scabby and sore".

As a result, the vet treated Zeus for fleas and worms, as well as giving him anti-inflammatories to help with his itchy skin.

His owner was given a five-year ban on owning animals. Photo: RSPCA.

In mitigation, it was heard that Georgeson was overrun with animals and was struggling to cope at the time of the RSPCA visit.

Magistrates also heard that he no longer had any animals and was remorseful for Zeus' condition.

On March 14, Georgeson was handed a five-year disqualification order on keeping all animals and was fined £120.