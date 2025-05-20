South Shields man sent death threats to his ex in a campaign of abuse

A menace who sent threats and abuse to his ex and left her believing he would kill her has kept his freedom.

Brett McGill left two voicemails on the victim's phone warning "I want to kill you, I really want to f****** kill you" and "I really f****** hate you" on separate days in November 2023.

Newcastle Crown Court heard McGill said the woman should "die in a hole" and called her "evil" during the two recordings.

The court heard she told McGill to leave her alone but prosecutor Matthew Hopkins said: "He would use unknown numbers or family members' phones to contact her."

Brett McGill. | Northumbria Police

McGill, 40, of Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, admitted two charges of sending electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety and one of harassment between November 4 and November 25 2023.

In an impact statement, the victim said: "I just want him to leave me alone.

"I genuinely believed he would kill me."

Antonia Adie, defending, said the offending happened 19 months ago and there has been no trouble since.

Miss Adie said alcohol and substance misuse were at the root of the issues in the relationship and told the court: "He didn't intend her to believe what he was saying, he wouldn't have carried out those threats."

She added that McGill has a good character reference about how he helps out at a gym as well as community and charity events.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to 12 months suspended for 18 months with programme and alcohol abstinence requirements and 100 hours unpaid work.

McGill, who has a criminal record, was also fined £150 for breach of a suspended sentence he was on at a time.

