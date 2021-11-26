South Shields man suffers collapsed lung in brutal attack after disoute over vape

The victim had given Connor Wilson an electronic smoking device on the agreement he would be paid £40 for it at a later date.

However, the court heard that Wilson attended the man's address in South Shields in the early hours of the following morning on May 22 last year armed with a knife and a metal bar, claiming the vape had disappeared.

The 25-year-old swung the bar at the victim who eventually managed to calm the situation down with the promise of helping him find it.

Connor Wilson and Paul Robson.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told Newcastle Crown Court: "Both men headed up the back lane to Wilson's address.

"The complainant saw two others present, one was Paul Robson.

"He saw the vape on a bench in the kitchen and pointed it out to Wilson.

"Despite this, Wilson and Robson continued to be argumentative."

The court heard the victim left the address but Mr Bunch added: "He was followed by Robson, who continued to argue.

"Robson punched him twice to the head.

"Wilson then joined in the attack and swung out with the knife then used the metal pole to hit him a number of times."

The court heard that the victim was left "bleeding and dazed" and had suffered a fractured shoulder, cut head, and collapsed lung.

Wilson, of Thornton Avenue, South Shields, admitted causing grievous bodily harm, having a bladed article, having an offensive weapon.

Robson, 34, of Devonshire Street, South Shields, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

He also admitted assault by beating after a later confrontation with the victim's partner which left her with soft tissue damage to her hand.

Nick Lane, defending Robson, said: "Whilst he has previous convictions recorded against him, there have been significant gaps in his offending which shows, in my respectful submission, there is real chance that he can refrain from offending.

"He is still in stable accommodation and that is a stabilising factor for him.

"In summary I submit any sentence of imprisonment could be suspended in this case."

Gavin Doig, for Wilson, conceded the offending crossed the custodial threshold but suggested his client would benefit from support of probation.

Judge Sarah Mallet said: "He went to hospital, he had sustained a laceration to his scalp.

"He also sustained a displaced fracture to his right shoulder and a collapsed lung.

"You were both arrested and interviewed and you both made no reply but provided written statements.

"The takes given in these statements have obviously not been persisted with."