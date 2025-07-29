South Shields man threatened to firebomb his partner’s home

A South Tyneside man holding a petrol-filled bottle threatened to firebomb his partner’s home, a court heard.

Cameron Charlton, 20, issued the warning while at her property in Newmarket Walk, central South Shields, on Tuesday, July 1.

She called police and Charlton, of Farne Avenue, Horsley Hill, South Shields, was arrested, prosecutor Lesley Burgess said.

He was later released on bail and with a warning to steer clear of his victim and her abode.

But on Friday, July 25, he attacked the woman there in front of her sister, punching her in the face up to six times.

When pushed away and ordered out, he whacked an interior door and smashed a plate, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

Ms Burgess said: “The victim is the defendant’s ex-partner. She has provided several statements to police. There are two separate incidents.

“The first in time was on July 1, when the victim describes that she was at her home address, and others were present.

“The defendant was also present, and he was shouting at her and calling her names.

“He was in possession of a bottle. She could smell petrol. That has not been tested.

“He said, ‘I’ll petrol bomb your house, I’ll smash your windows, I’m going to smash this in your face’.

“This was reported to the police, and he was arrested and bailed on condition not to contact her or attend the address.

“She describes the relationship as being over but he continued living there.

“On July 25, she also had to contact the police. She describes the defendant as being present at the address.

“Her sister was also present, and friends had also been at the property.

“She describes the defendant punching her in the face five or six times. She was shouting, ‘Get off me’, and she was frightened.

“She pushed the defendant off and said, ‘Don’t put your hands on me again’.

“He has punched a sitting room door, and he picked up a plate and caused damage.

“The concerns are that the defendant will commit further offences and gravitate back to the complainant.”

Charlton pleaded guilty to charges of causing actual bodily harm, making a threat to damage property, and causing criminal damage.

The court heard he has previous convictions for theft from a shop and possession of cannabis.

Nick Moore, defending, said: “In my opinion, it’s a community order sentence.

“It wasn’t this defendant who had the petrol canister, it was one of his friends, he just made the threats.

“It would have been a high-level assault by beating but it is a low-level ABH. He is capable of being granted bail.

“He is lightly convicted. He has no breach of court bail on his record.”

The Probation Service recommended Charlton be assessed for his suitability to be placed on an alcohol treatment order.

Magistrates ordered the alcohol treatment assessment and remanded Charlton into custody.

He will appear next via video link at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 18.