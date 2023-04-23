South Shields man who punched and pointed a fake gun at his partner is jailed

Stuart Millward had called his victim “fat and ugly” on several occasions before he lashed out with his fist at his home on January 14.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman believed she blacked out as a result of the blow and was “spitting blood” when she came round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was left with a bruise “from the bottom of her eye down to the bottom of her lip”.

Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter told the court the victim as taken to her own address by the police after the attack but went back to Millward’s home as her dog was there.

The court heard the woman went to sleep and Millward returned at around 2.30am, the following morning.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Slaughter said: “He was shouting and aggressive and she felt scared.

“She ran into the bedroom and put a sofa against he door to prevent him getting inside.

“She sat on the bed with her dog, who she described as being distressed.

“The defendant tried to gain entry and managed to open the door partially and stuck his right arm and part of his head through the gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was holding a BB gun in his hand, which he pointed at her.

“She said she was in fear for her life. She used cushions to cover her head.”

The court heard Millward eventually threw the gun into the room towards her and by 4am he had fallen asleep so she went for help.

The victim said she was “scared and worried of what he would do next” and has now had to move home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “He has not shown any remorse. He deserves to be in prison. He is not good for me.”

The woman said she has been at “rock bottom” for too long.

Millward, 40, of Eglesfield Road, South Shields, admitted assault and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted breach of bail by phoning the woman when he was prevented from contact with her.

Mr Recorder James Wood KC sentenced him to 19 months behind bars with an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim.

The judge said the BB gun looked “exactly like a pistol” and told Millward: “There is absolutely no alternative but a sentence of imprisonment.”

Gavin Doig, defending, said Millward is not heavily convicted and will comply with court orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad