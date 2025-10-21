South Shields motorist gave false details to police after he was pulled over in Sunderland

By Gareth Crickmer

Freelance Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:12 BST
A South Tyneside motorist gave false details to police after being caught driving without insurance, a court heard.

Fahim Ahmed’s ruse was uncovered when he was taken to a police station and officers dug deeper into his story.

Ahmed, 21, of Dockwrays Bank, Mill Dam, South Shields, was pulled over as he drove a VW Golf in St Michaels Way, central Sunderland, on Saturday, October 4.

Prosecutor Keith Laidlaw told magistrates in South Tyneside: “When the officers stopped the car, he gave false details.

“At the police station it was clear he was not who he said he was.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Ahmed pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing police in the execution of their duty.

He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention in Ryhope Road, also Sunderland.

Kashif Khan, defending, told magistrates Ahmed had six penalty points on his licence and his new offences meant he faced being banned from the roads.

He was stopped by police on St Michaels Way, in Sunderland.placeholder image
He was stopped by police on St Michaels Way, in Sunderland. | Google Maps

He asked them to adjourn the case for a second hearing to take place where Ahmed would plead that a ban would cause him exceptional hardship.

Mr Khan added: “I understand the defendant already has six penalty points.

“The no insurance is the more serious of the driving offences and would make him subject to totting up.

“It’s my application to put the case for exceptional hardship. There are no witnesses needed.

“In relation to the other matters, I’d invite you not to sentence until the outcome of this other hearing.”

Magistrates agreed to Mr Khan’s request to adjourn for an exceptional hardship hearing to take place.

Thomas Eastick, chair of the bench, told Ahmed: “You’ve heard what’s been said.

“Your solicitor has applied for a hearing for exceptional hardship about why you should not be disqualified from driving.

“If you don’t attend the hearing, you will be disqualified in your absence.”

Magistrates adjourned the case to the same court to Friday, March 13 and granted Ahmed unconditional bail.

