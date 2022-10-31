South Shields nightclub closes early on Halloween weekend after police respond to reports of fight inside
Emergency services were called to reports of a fight inside Industry nightclub in South Shields before organisers closed the venue early ahead of Halloween.
Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at Industry night club, in Ocean Road, South Shields, shortly before 10.45pm on Friday, October 28.
It was reported that a fight was going on inside the club, but when police attended the premises, the fight had already ended.
The force said bosses at the club night made the decision to close early.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10.45pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a night club on Ocean Road, South Shields.
“Organisers of the club night made the decision to close early. Enquiries are on-going.”