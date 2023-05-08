South Shields nightmare neighbour jailed after she had residents living in fear

Jodene Dale was carrying broken glass during a confrontation on January 15 and brandished a knife in a “stabbing motion” the following day.

Newcastle Crown Court heard fellow residents in the block of flats at Victoria Road in South Shields, had heard the 36-year-old banging her head against a communal door and stumbling around drunk.

During the two incidents over two days in January, Dale kicked at neighbours’ doors, tried to force her way into one of the flats, shouted and screamed and made false accusations at the other residents, who did not know her.

One worried victim, said he felt “targeted” and added: “It’s ridiculous, I have to have my nephew stay with me as I’m frightened in my own flat.

“There was never any bother until she moved in.”

Another said: “I’m really panicked about this. She’s going to know I’ve rang the police now and knows where I live.

“I’m now terrified due to who is living in the flats with me.”

Dale, who has now been given an injunction to keep her away from the area of the flats, admitted two charges of affray and has previous convictions on her record.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced her to 12 months behind bars .

The judge said Dale, who has a history of substance misuse and mental health problems, poses a “high risk to the public” and a custodial sentence offers protection until a robust plan can be put in place to manage her in the community.

Andrew Walker, defending, said Dale’s actions were contributed to by her worsening mental health, which she was self medicating with alcohol.

Mr Walker said Dale is a “vulnerable person” with complex issues and added:

“She is reasonable and lucid without intoxicants.”