South Shields OAP, 84, shot three times in own home as he fought off armed intruder with a mop

The pensioner was in the kitchen at his home in South Shields, in January 2020 when Daniel Sullivan, who was wearing a balaclava and black clothes, walked in with a firearm and demanded £100.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim refused to hand over any money and put up a courageous fight to chase the stranger away.

But the 32-year-old attacker, who has a record for violence and robbery, opened fire with the BB gun he was carrying and hit the victim three times.

Daniel Sullivan.

Sullivan, of no fixed address, was found guilty of aggravated burglary, wounding with intent and possessing a firearm following a trial, after DNA linked him to the scene.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition while prohibited.

Judge Stephen Earl will sentence Sullivan next week.

The judge said: "The complainant was at home, an 84-year-old man, at around 6pm, in his back kitchen.

"In came the defendant, as we now know by virtue of the conviction.

"He was wearing black clothes and a balaclava.

"He came in and was in the hallway and demanded £100, with the threat of being shot.

"The complainant decided in fact he wasn't going to pay out such sum, picked up the mop and advanced on the male.

"The male discharged the weapon at him a number of times and hit him three times. He missed at least once or twice."

The court heard the valiant victim gave evidence in court during the trial.

Judge Earl called him a "spirited" individual.

In a victim statement, the injured man said: "I was shot in my own home while money was being demanded from me.

"I have always stood up for myself and stood up for what I believe to be right.

"I stood up to this man.

"I am of the generation where we don't like to admit we have been affected by things but I have to admit this has."

The victim said he no longer likes to go out or visit the social club like he used to and even a pet cat which was given to him by his family has not helped him feel better.

He said some of the pellets will remain embedded in his body for the rest of his life as doctors have deemed it too dangerous to remove them.

He added: "I am frustrated I couldn't catch the person at the time, though I did try to go after him."