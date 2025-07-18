South Shields paedophile and 'dangerous predator' who paid for sex with child jailed
Joshua MacFarlane, of Coquet Avenue, in South Shields, was caught after Northumbria Police’s POLIT department acted on intelligence and arrested the 20-year-old in January 2024.
MacFarlane was charged with a series of offences and in April 2025, he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual communications with a child, two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act and six counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in a sexual act at Newcastle Crown Court.
He also admitted to meeting another child following sexual grooming, causing a child to watch a sexual act, sexual activity with a child, paying for sexual services of a child, three counts of distributing indecent images of a child and one count of making indecent photographs of a child.
MacFarlane appeared back at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, July 16, where he was sentenced to 10 years and four months behind bars, with a further four years to be spent on licence.
He was also sentenced for multiple breaches of an interim Sexual Risk Order and he will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Elizabeth Biggins, of Northumbria Police said: “First and foremost, I’d like to praise the victims for their bravery.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport at your leisure and get the headlines delivered to your inbox - click here
“MacFarlane is a dangerous predator who is now facing a long spell behind bars, and this outcome was only made possible by the incredibly bravery of his survivors.
“We would like to take this opportunity to urge all victims of sexual abuse to come forward, no matter how much time has passed.
“Our message to survivors is clear – we are here to support you and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”