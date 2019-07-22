South Shields pensioner, 71, jailed after sex attack on child in Morrisons supermarket

John Caizley carried out the sickening attack in a cubicle at Morrisons in Jarrow before the youngster managed to push him away.

The boy told police he had told the 71-year-old to "stop" but added: "He didn't stop.”

Newcastle Crown Court heard the young victim told his parents what had happened.

Caizley, of Chaucer Avenue, South Shields, denied any wrongdoing but was convicted by a jury after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in May.

Judge Stephen Earl has now sentenced Caizley to four years behind bars with an order to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Judge Earl said witnesses said the pensioner appeared as a "kindly, grandfather type figure".

The judge added: "I am conscious he is going to be the subject of orders that are going to manage the risk the probation service has indicated in this matter, that he is a low risk of harm generally to society and a medium risk of harm to children."

Jo Kidd, defending, said Caizley had been driven out of his home by vigilantes after the conviction, while he was on bail awaiting sentence.

Miss Kidd added: "The impact on his life and his accommodation has been significant.

"Following his conviction, the home where he lived then was subjected to criminal damage by vigilantes so for the last two months he has been supported, sleeping on the sofa of a friend."

Miss Kidd said Caizley has significant health problems and has never been in prison before.

She added: "There is nothing I can say about the offences themselves as he continues to maintain his innocence."

Prosecutor Paul Reid told jurors during the trial the police were immediately involved when the boy told his parents what had happened to him during the shopping trip.

Caizley, who has no previous similar convictions, told detectives he had "no idea" why the allegations were made against him.