South Shields pervert caught with over 125,000 child abuse images

Peter Selby collected a vile online catalogue over a ten year period, using internet search terms such as "pre teen" and "jail bait".

Police found the images, which included pictures and movies featuring children as young as three, on three separate devices which were seized after a house search.

Selby, who identifies as transgender, confessed immediately to owning the collection and said an interest in adult pornography had "morphed" into looking at illegal images.

Newcastle Crown Court.

Selby admitted to being "shocked" at the amount of images that had been gathered and admitted being in "need of help".

At Newcastle Crown Court Selby, 68, of Ladysmith Street, South Shields, admitted three charges of making indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme pornography, which involved an adult engaged in a sex act with an animal.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court 2,413 of the child images were of Category A, which is the most serious, 2,127 were Category B and 120,864 wereCategory C.

Miss Recorder Geraldine Kelly told Selby: "Children have had to be sexually abused to satisfy your own perverted desires".

The judge said nobody could be drawn into looking at such images "unless they have a sexual interest in children to start with" and added that the extremepornography "shows just how deviant your sexual desires are".

The judge added: "You identify as transgender and that has caused issues for you and anxiety for you in how you would cope with that if you were sent immediately to prison."

Selby was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and has to sign the sex offenders register andabide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

The judge said the sentence could be suspended because Selby has sought counselling in a bid to become rehabilitated after being arrested in 2019 and has poor health.

She added: "You are someone who identifies as transgender and the impact of custody would be significant for you in the circumstances.

"The pre-sentence report has assessed you as being manageable in the community."