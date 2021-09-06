South Shields pervert jailed after being caught with illegal images for third time

Stuart Wise was given a seven month jail term, suspended for two years, in May 2018 after he was caught with 367 illegal images.

When police raided his then home at Morris Avenue, South Shields, in August the following year his computer devices were seized and another 225 shocking pictures and movies featuring children were found.

And before the 40-year-old could be dealt with by the courts for what was found in 2019, officers carried out a further raid at his home last July, by then at Cedar Grove, Hebburn, and confiscated a disc that contained 332 indecent images.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told Newcastle Crown Court: "What concerns the Crown is the persistent nature of similar offending."

Wise pleaded guilty to eight charges of making and possessing indecent and prohibited images of children.

The pictures and movies were across all categories of seriousness.

The court heard in April 2020 Wise had been given another suspended prison termafter being found with a laptop that he had not declared to the authorities as required.

Judge Robert Adams today sentenced him to 19 months behind bars and said he must register as a sex offender and abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

Judge Adams said an immediate jail term was "inevitable" and told Wise: "This offending was in breach of an earlier suspended sentence order.

"You were given an opportunity to co-operate with the earlier suspended sentence order and there was poor compliance generally.

"It is not appropriate to deal with this case other than by an immediate custodial sentence."

Judge Adams said Wise is "now co-operating" with the authorities and "the risk you pose is reducing" but custody could not be avoided.

Shaun Routledge, defending, said despite the offending Wise has held down a job as a driver for a fish and chip shop and had employment still available to him.