South Shields prison officer jailed

David Whitfield.

Seven women prisoners at HMP Low Newton gave evidence against David Whitfield, 35, about his sexual behaviour towards them.

Several women said that the married officer got them to strip and perform sexual acts in their cells while he looked on through a hatch in the door

One woman said that Whitfield gave her treats of toiletries and coffee which she could trade with other prisoners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “He is a sexual predator.”

Another prisoner said she had performed a sex act on herself while Whitfield had watched.

She said: "I felt uncomfortable but I carried on doing it. He just watched, shut the hatch and I put my pyjama bottoms back on

"It happened loads of times. He gave us gifts of toiletries, little luxuries that you would not get, handcream, coffee, toiletries

"When you are given a big jar of Nescafe in prison you can trade with it.”

Whitfield was found guilty after a three week trial at Teesside Crown Court of misconduct in a public office at the County Durham prison during a five-year period.

Whitfield, from South Shields, was found not guilty of a charge of sexual assault on a woman prisoner.