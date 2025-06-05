South Shields rapist branded a ‘danger to the public’ as he is put behind bars

A rapist has been branded a danger to the public and put behind bars for more than 17 years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Mason caused severe psychological harm to his victim, who has previously "happy and bubbly".

At Newcastle Crown Court Mason was convicted of 10 offences including rape, assault and strangulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Gavin Doig today (Thursday, June 5) jailed the 36-year-old, of Russell Avenue, South Shields, for 17 years and three months.

Christopher Mason. | Northumbria Police

The judge said: "I want to pay tribute (to the woman) for the courage she showed in bringing these offences to the attention of the authorities and the determination she displayed in seeing this case through to its conclusion."

Judge Doig imposed a four year extended licence period on top of the jail term and told Mason: "I have concluded, having heard the evidence and read everything about you, you pose a significant risk of serious harm to the public through the commission of further specified offences."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Mason is willing to address the causes of his offending behaviour, with the help of the authorities.

Peter Sabiston, defending, said Mason has mental health problems, had a difficult upbringing and lost his father at a young age.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.