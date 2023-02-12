South Shields serial criminal 'in need of help' is spared jail for latest offence

David McDougall was instead ordered to work with the Probation Service to target the underlying cause of his repeat offending.

David McDougall was instead ordered to work with the Probation Service to target the underlying cause of his repeat offending.

McDougall, of Wisteria Gardens, Cleadon Park, South Shields, was caught by police as he tried to steal three Jasper Conrad gift sets from a shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £35 stash was found on him when officers were called to B&M Bargains’ store in South Shields town centre on Friday, December 9.

He pleaded guilty to a shop theft charge – and borough magistrates sentenced him to an 18-month community order, with 20 days of rehabilitation work.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Police received information from council CCTV cameras about a man in B&M Bargains.

“He had earlier been seen acting suspiciously in other stores in the town centre. At B&M Bargains, he was seen in an aisle and carrying a bag over his shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During a search three gift sets were found concealed on his person. He was cautioned and arrested.”

McDougall pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from a shop. The court heard he has 37 previous theft offences, the last in July last year.

Val Bell, defending, said a Probation Service report into McDougall’s offending had identified its cause, which was not revealed in open court.

She added: “He’s now 40. He is certainly someone who could do with assistance, he’s begging for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The report is detailed and gives the cause of his offending behind his previous convictions. He went out to drown his sorrows for a specific reason.

“It’s a very straightforward offence, it’s a low-level theft and the goods were recovered and so there’s no claim for compensation.

“I would say there are no aggravating factors, but I do concede his record is fairly lengthy.

“You could send him to custody but that would just put him back to where he is now on release.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad