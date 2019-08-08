South Shields serial criminal threatened to shoot stepdad during doorstep confrontation

Graham Edmond, 36, who was carrying a replica firearm, had his finger on the trigger of the weapon when he issued the chilling threat.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim believed the gun was real and the stand-off made him in "fear for his life".

Edmond, of Gaskell Avenue, South Shields, who has convictions for 71 previous offences, admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and an unrelated charge of breach of a restraining order meant to keep him away from his ex partner, who now wants to move home because of his behaviour.

Prosecutor Andrew Walker told the court Edmond "wasn't welcome" at his mother's home when his stepfather was there and had been asked to leave on December 16 last year.

Mr Walker said the stepdad had said he "didn't like the defendant and the defendant didn't like him" and told him to "get out".

Mr Walker added: "He then went to the front door and opened the front door for the defendant to leave, though didn't lay any hands on the defendant.

"The defendant then walked from the kitchen to the front door but after taking a few steps he took from his jacked what the complainant thought was a real gun."

Mr Walker said Edmond "waved it in his general direction" and added: "It did appear as though it was a firearm.

"The complainant heard the defendant say 'I'm going to f****** shoot you'.”

The defendant had his finger on the trigger of what the complainant thought was a real gun and described being in fear for his life."

The court heard when police searched Edmond's home they found the weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun.

The victim told police: "When he pulled the gun on me I was in fear for my life. I was very shaken and relieved when he walked away.

"I am concerned he may turn up again and threaten to kill me again. It is not nice being threatened in my own home."

Mr Recorder Ian Mullarkey sentenced Edmond to a total of three years behind bars with a seven year restraining order to keep him away from his mother and step father's home.

The judge told him: "You produced an imitation firearm which he believed to be real. I have seen the pictures and I'm not surprised he came to that view.

"You intended to cause him to believe he was about to be seriously hurt. He was left in fear for his life."

Gavin Doig, defending, said alcohol is at the heart of most of Edmond's offending and added: "Both of these offences were committed when in drink."