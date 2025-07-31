South Shields shop forced to shut after repeatedly selling illegal tobacco and vapes

A South Shields shop has been ordered to shut.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council has secured a three-month closure order for Adam Express, on Highfield Road, in South Shields.

It follows an investigation which discovered that the shop had been repeatedly selling illegal tobacco products and vapes, including to children for as little as £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store has begun trading in January and by February, the Council had received a host of complaints about the illicit sale of tobacco products.

Trading Standards officers launched an investigation and visited the premises with Northumbria Police - resulting in 2,760 cigarettes, 0.8kg of hand rolling tobacco and 28 vapes being seized.

Adam Express has been ordered to shut by South Tyneside Council. | Other 3rd Party

Dana Ali Karim, the shop’s owner, was given advice about underage sales but reports were received that the store was restocked within hours of the visit from the authorities.

Several test purchase operations were carried out and, on each occasion, illegal cigarettes were sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority applied to South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court for a closure order; however, the court was told that the store had been sold to Rahim Ali.

Ali, who was present in court at the time, told magistrates that he was a legitimate business owner and had taken over the store in good faith.

Despite his claims, a further two positive test purchases were carried out.

During a full hearing on Tuesday, July 29, magistrates in South Tyneside were told that Ali’s previous business, in Gateshead, was also subject to a closure order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the hearing, a full three-month closure order was granted, as well as ordering Ali to pay South Tyneside Council £1,200 in costs.

A spokesperson for the Council said: “It’s disappointing when a retailer does not learn from its mistakes.

“Our role is to educate and assist where we can, but as this case demonstrates, we don’t shy away from taking enforcement action when it’s necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important also that landlords are aware of who they lease their premises to and take action should there be evidence of illegal trading.

The shop was repeatedly caught selling illegal tobacco products and vapes, including to children. | Other 3rd Party

“This kind of illegal activity puts young people at risk and undermines legitimate businesses in our communities.

“Despite repeated warnings and enforcement action, the premises continued to sell illicit products, including to children.”

This is the third type of this closure that South Tyneside Council has secured since April, following the closure of Bob Shop, on Stanhope Road, and Yusuf's Mini Market, on Fowler Street.