A South Tyneside store selling contraband cigarettes and tobacco has been shut down by trading standards – and goods seized.

Borough magistrates imposed a closure order on Shields European Store, which operated from a unit in the Denmark Centre, South Shields.

Trading standards bosses took their case to court after seizing 14,500 illegal cigarettes, 20.6kg of tobacco and 173 e-cigarettes.

They told a hearing the convenience firm’s registered owner, Iranian national Idris Shirmohammadi, 42, leased the property and had been suspected of selling illicit products for several years.

The court was told that its illegal activity posed a threat to public health, including the health of children, and concerns about its operations had been raised by other businesses.

Victoria Molloy, representing South Tyneside Council, told magistrates Shields European Store had been under investigation since 2019.

She said Shirmohammadi had previously operated businesses in Hartlepool which had been subject to at least four closure orders for selling illegal tobacco products.

Ms Molloy described him as an “habitual supplier of illicit tobacco products” and that each time he is investigated, he moves premises and sets up a new operation.

She told the hearing other business operators in central South Shields – as well as residents – had expressed concerns about Shields European Store and the impact of its activities on children.

The store’s closure was to protect the public and prevent ongoing illegal activity, she added.

Magistrates issued a full closure order, under section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, for three months.

They ordered Shirmohammadi, who was not present in court, to pay £1,200 costs within 28 days.

Valet Parking Ltd, which leased the unit to Shirmohammadi, was granted access rights on one day and in the company of trading standards, to remove perishable products.

Speaking after the verdict, Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, commented: "It is important to remember that the sale of illegal tobacco is not a victimless crime.

"Dealers often target children and young people, putting them at risk of developing a harmful addiction.

"We will continue to work to prevent and disrupt this type of activity - and would ask the public to help us by reporting anything suspicious."