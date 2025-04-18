South Shields shopkeepers fight back against armed robbers to recover stolen money

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two brave shopkeepers tackled robbers who had targeted their convenience store and managed to get their stolen money back.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raiders Mark Robson and Gary Brown, who was carrying a knife, had stormed into a store in South Shields, last November and took cash from the till.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the two victims who were working in the family run store initially submitted but then decided to fight back and dragged the intruders out of the shop then got their money back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the workers seemed to "get the better of" the raiders, dealt with them "robustly" and one was left curled up in a ball on the ground.

Mr Recorder Peter Makepeace KC said the men had showed "courage" as he put Robson and Brown both behind bars for three years.

Prosecutor Ian Cook told the court the two victims had been working in the shop on Lake Avenue in the early evening when the men came in and said: "The first male, Brown, had a Stanley knife and he held it towards but not actually touching the throat of one complainant.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | National World

"The second male, Robson, went behind the till and started taking money and said to Brown 'hit the c***'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Initially the two victims went outside the shop but then went back in to try and stop the males and, showing some courage, they managed to drag the defendants out of the shop and retrieve the money.

"The matter was captured on CCTV. The victims seem to manage to get the better of the defendants on the CCTV. "

Robson, 43, and Brown, 38, both of Beach Road, South Shields, both admitted robbery.

Brown also pleaded guilty to have a bladed article.

The court heard despite the bravery on the day, the victims are now "wary" when strangers go into the shop and money has been spent to improve security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Smith, defending, said Robson had found himself in a "dark place" after the breakdown of a relationship and staying in a hostel but had been trying to run his own business and has been a victim of robbery in the past.

Robin Turton, defending Brown, said: "The victims dealt with the defendant appropriately, robustly.

"There was minor resistance once the worm had turned. Within a short space of time he was on the floor curled up in a ball doing nothing."

Mr Turton said Brown was "highly intoxicated" at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.