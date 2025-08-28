South Shields soldier dropped from the British Army after he was caught drug-driving

A soldier who got behind the wheel in South Tyneside after taking cocaine has been banned from the roads – and fired from the army.

Lewis Shaw, 23, of Ferry Approach, South Shields, became involved in a “toxic relationship” which led to him taking the prohibited drug, a court heard.

It was found in his system after he was stopped by police as he drove his BMW 3 series in Shaftesbury Avenue, Simonside, on Saturday, April 19.

Up to that point, his military skills had led to him training Ukrainian servicemen while stationed in Germany with the British army.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and one of failing to stop for police.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | National World

His solicitor revealed his drug offences had led to him being let go by the military and he was now training for a job on the railways.

Prosecutor Ruth Forster did not address the court but David Forrester, defending, said: “He was in the army at the time.

“He did three years with the army. He did some time in Germany, training Ukrainian servicemen.

“He got in a toxic relationship when he came back to this country which involved drugs.

“It was put to him in interview that his driving was below the standard. His driving was not horrendous.

“He tells me that the army has let him go because of this. He is now doing a nine-week training course to allow him to work on the railways.

“He knows he’s going to be disqualified from driving.”

Shaw gave a reading in blood for cocaine of greater than 32mcg. The legal limit is 10mcg.

He also gave a reading in blood for cocaine breakdown product BZE of 800mcg, against a legal limit of 50mcg.

District Judge Zoe Passfield banned Shaw from driving for 18 months and fined him £180, with £85 court costs and a £72 victim surcharge.

She told him: “I give you full credit for your guilty plea. I also take account of the fact you have no previous convictions.

“These two facts mean I can deal with this by way of a fine.”