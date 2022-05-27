South Shields son jailed for attack on mum who later suffered heart attack

Steven Briggs pinched, grabbed and pulled the victim, who is in her 60s, around during the "considerably violent" assault in her home in October 2020.

The 35-year-old son caused bruising to her arms, legs, shoulder and foot but cannot be blamed for the heart attack she suffered later.

Prosecutor Paul Caulfield told Newcastle Crown Court: "The Crown does not have evidence to support any suggestion that the heart attack was caused by the assault."

Steven Briggs.

The court heard Briggs had turned up at the house that day while intoxicated, banged his head and caused it to bleed, then lay down on the kitchen floor.

He then left the house and his mum tried to stop him getting back in but he began pinching her back, shoulders and arms in his bid to re-enter.

The court heard Briggs did eventually get back inside.

Mr Caulfield said: "As soon as he got back in he became extremely argumentative with his mother.

"She tried to avoid him and he kept following her from room to room.

"He got extremely angry and then grabbed her forcefully by the arms and swung her around, multiple times.

"The crown assert that this was a considerably violent attack which lasted for a considerable time. She described how the defendant grabbed her and pulled her around."

Mr Caulfield said it was a "prolonged and sustained assault."

The mum said in a victim statement: "The assault by my son was horrible. Following the assault I suffered a heart attack and had to be admitted to hospital.

"I was not able to sleep for many nights due to the stress and upset, so much so I subsequently discharged myself and walked home.

"I am still black and blue from the assault by my son."

Briggs, of Canterbury Street, South Shields, admitted assault.

Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg QC sentenced him to 15 months behind bars.

The judge told him: "I do consider you pose a risk to the public.

"I am satisfied, given the injuries you caused to your mother, appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody."

John Crawford, defending, said Briggs works as a chef and has job offers available to him.