South Shields thug stabbed his flatmate during a row over central heating

A thug who stabbed his flatmate during a row over central heating has been been jailed.

Alan Richardson and his victim had shared a two-bed flat in South Shields for around two months and had had disagreements but they never involved any violence.

Newcastle Crown Court heard on the day of the attack in March the men got into an argument when Richardson asked for the heating control but the victim said he did not want the system on during the night.

During the violence that followed the victim suffered a stab wound to the back that needed stitches.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw said Richardson had warned "I'm going to kill you" after he picked up a knife and it was when the victim felt that his back was wet that he realised he had been stabbed.

Richardson, 39, of Canterbury Street, South Shields, who has convictions for 56 previous offences and was out on licence, admitted unlawful wounding.

Mr Recorder Rippon sentenced Richardson to 21 months behind bars and told him: "The complainant returned home from work and said he thought it was apparent you were under the influence of drugs.

"An argument ensued over whether the central heating would be turned on or not and you became abusive.

"He grabbed your collar but let go, at which stage you went to get a knife.

"You put him in a headlock and following this you both fell to the ground and then he realised he had been stabbed."

The court heard Richardson has shown remorse and made progress while in custody on remand.

Christopher Knox, defending, said the injury was a "flesh wound" that needed stitched and Richardson has now been recalled to continue serving the previous sentence he was out on licence from.