South Shields woman among Northumbria Police’s Christmas wanted offenders appeal
Northumbria Police have released their yearly Christmas wanted appeal as they ask members of the public to help them find wanted suspects across the region.
Officers are wanted to speak to all of the people on the list for a range of offences that include burglary, theft, and shoplifting.
On the list is 43-year-old Melisa McFarlane, of South Shields, who is wanted in connection with shoplifting.
The rest of the list includes:
- Dean Harling, 33, of Elswick, Newcastle, wanted in connection with burglary.
- Mark Hellens, 28, of Walker, Newcastle, wanted in connection with shoplifting and theft.
- Billy Jamieson, 28, of Byker, Newcastle, wanted in connection with theft and shoplifting.
- Michael Gill, 41, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with shoplifting.
- Wayne Thomas, 47, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with shoplifting.
- Jonathan Smart, 41, of North Tyneside, wanted in connection with a breach of a community order for an offence of shoplifting.
Police have encouraged the people on the list to contact them.
If you have any information about those named, then send officers a direct message or use live chat on Northumbria Police’s social media and report forms on the Force’s website.
If you're unable to contact Northumbria Police this way, call 101.