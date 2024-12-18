South Shields woman among Northumbria Police’s Christmas wanted offenders appeal

A South Shields woman is among Northumbria Police’s Christmas wanted appeal.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police have released their yearly Christmas wanted appeal as they ask members of the public to help them find wanted suspects across the region.

Officers are wanted to speak to all of the people on the list for a range of offences that include burglary, theft, and shoplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the list is 43-year-old Melisa McFarlane, of South Shields, who is wanted in connection with shoplifting.

Melisa McFarlane, of South Shields, is wanted by Northumbria Police. | Northumbria Police

The rest of the list includes:

Dean Harling, 33, of Elswick, Newcastle, wanted in connection with burglary.

Mark Hellens, 28, of Walker, Newcastle, wanted in connection with shoplifting and theft.

Billy Jamieson, 28, of Byker, Newcastle, wanted in connection with theft and shoplifting.

Michael Gill, 41, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with shoplifting.

Wayne Thomas, 47, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with shoplifting.

Jonathan Smart, 41, of North Tyneside, wanted in connection with a breach of a community order for an offence of shoplifting.

Police have encouraged the people on the list to contact them.

If you have any information about those named, then send officers a direct message or use live chat on Northumbria Police’s social media and report forms on the Force’s website.

If you're unable to contact Northumbria Police this way, call 101.