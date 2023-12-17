An attacker who targeted nine police workers in shocking assaults claimed she lashed out in revenge over the murder of Sarah Everard.

Verity Rapley bit, nipped, scratched, slapped, punched and spat at eight Northumbria Police officers and one civilian officer, during four separate sickening attacks.

When questioned after one violent episode, she told police: "It was to teach people like you a lesson, the people who murdered Sarah Everard."

Sarah Everard was murdered in 2021 by Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, who was sentenced to a whole-life term in a case that caused national outrage.

Rapley, 24, of Sheridan Road, in South Shields, who is now heavily pregnant, was given a suspended prison sentence at Newcastle Crown Court today for the attacks, after serving five months in custody on remand.

Prosecutor Kate Barnes told the court on May 11 police had been called to Inverness Road, in Jarrow, after a report a female had been "running around the streets and knocking on doors".

Miss Barnes said Rapley was found in a garden and told the court: "Officers approached Miss Rapley in the garden and she was asked several times to move.

"She appeared very intoxicated.

"As an officer and her colleague moved closer, she stood up and spat directly into an officer's face."

Rapley firmly pulled on the officer's hair and continued to lash out but was detained and later said she had no recollection of what happened as she had been drinking and taken cocaine and cannabis.

On June 12 three police officers came under attack when they responded to a 999 call at Rapley's Street and found her hiding under a parked car.

Rapley became aggressive and made racist comments to one officer before spitting at him twice, which hit his vest and arm.

Another officer was also hit with spit.

A spit hood was then placed on her and she was put into a police van but kicked out at a third officer ,who was hit on the thighs.

A week later, on June 19, police were called to Galsworthy Road in her hometown and when officers tried to detain her Rapley bit one of them on the arm.

It was during interview for this attack that Rapley made the claim about "teaching people like you a lesson" in the aftermath of the Sarah Everard murder.

In a final attack, three police and a civilian officer were assaulted when called to a domestic incident on July 1.

Miss Barnes said Rapley was heard shouting from an upstairs bedroom and added: "She was asked several times to leave. She didn't."

The court heard when Rapley turned violent the officers moved to arrest and put handcuffs her but one of them was "punched and slapped a number of times to the face" and she dug her nails into the back of his neck then tried to bite him.

Another officer was bitten on the arm and hand before Rapley was subdued with police Pava spray.

She was then taken to the police station where she kicked a custody officer and while being transferred to the mental health unit she nipped and scratched the arm of a fourth officer.

Rapley admitted assault on nine emergency workers, one of which was racially aggravated.

Mr Recorder Christopher Rose sentenced her to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.

Recorder Rose said: "Police deserve to be protected and deserve to be able to carry out their role without any fear of harm."

The recorder said Rapley's prison term could be suspended as she has already spent five months in custody and addded: "During the course of those five months there has been significant change and change for the better in your mental health.

"It is quite apparent from the reports you are a wholly different personality from the person you were when you first went into custody.

"You have benefited from being free from drugs and alcohol.